Mike Tomlin hop likely to yield downgrade for officials

NFL's vice president of officiating Dean Blandino acknowledged Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlinshould have been penalized for his sideline shuffle in last week's game against the Ravens.
A league source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that the incident will be reflected in the grades for Clete Blakeman's officiating crew. Rapoport also reported, per a league source, that the issue of sideline placement will be addressed with the entire referee staff via video training this week.
Officials are graded on every play of every game. When there is an incorrect call, it's referred to as a "downgrade." Blakeman's crew is expected to receive a downgrade for not calling a penalty on Tomlin when he stepped onto the playing field.
The upshot is that the Tomlin-Jacoby Jones controversy might affect postseason placement for Blakeman's crew.
The NFL announced Wednesday that Tomlin has been fined $100,000. The Steelers' organization could face "modification or forfeiture of draft choices" as well.