Mike Tomlin: 'Crazy' to think I purposely got in path

The Thanksgiving night sideline behavior of Mike Tomlin eventually will stop being studied like the Zapruder film. We're not there yet.
A raw field-level feed -- helpfully provided by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday -- showed the Pittsburgh Steelers coach taking a side step closer to the playing field as Ravens kick returner Jacoby Jones sprinted his way. Jones cut away from the sideline as he reached Tomlin and was caught from behind after a 73-yard return.
The sideline audio that accompanied the Ravens' video showed an immediately adamant Jones telling teammates he was obstructed by the opposing coach. Tomlin said after the game he "lost (his) placement" on the sideline as Jones broke free.
He later told Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer that none of his behavior should be seen as suspect.
"If anybody thinks I or anybody else would do this on purpose they are crazy," Glazer quoted Tomlin as saying Monday on "Fox Football Daily."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Tomlin and the Steelers each face a fine, as well as the possible loss of a draft pick for the incident, according to league sources.