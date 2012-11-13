Around the League

Presented By

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has shoulder sprain

Published: Nov 13, 2012 at 03:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life -- or at least a few games -- without Ben Roethlisberger.

NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the organization is bracing itself for a serious injury to the quarterback's right shoulder, according to someone briefed on the situation. The team is awaiting Tuesday's MRI results.

Lombardi: Steelers need Big Ben

The Steelers sink or swim with Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Lombardi writes, and his injury could be a big problem. More ...

The original word on Roethlisberger's injury was that it was a sprain. NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that doctors still lack clarity on the extent of the injury, according to a club source and a second source briefed on the situation. Roethlisberger remains in a considerable amount of pain.

Coaches haven't been informed about Big Ben's status for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but the expectation is that backup Byron Leftwich will possibly start Sunday night and could be in line to play multiple games, Rapoport reported.

A team source told Breer coaches were told it "might be tough this week" for Roethlisberger to play, but even that is "not for sure." Until doctors give the word, even Roethlisberger is unclear about his status for Baltimore.

Roethlisberger was injured during the third quarter of Monday night's 16-13 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was taken to a local hospital after landing on his throwing shoulder on a sack by Chiefs defenders Justin Houston and Tamba Hali.

The 6-3 Steelers sit one game behind the 7-2 Ravens in the AFC North. Monday night's injury to Roethlisberger could shake up that race considerably. Without their elite quarterback under center, this isn't remotely the same offense in Pittsburgh.

UPDATE: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Roethlisberger has a sprained shoulder, more specifically a Sternoclavicular joint injury. Tomlin said Roethlisberger currently is questionable for Sunday's game.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW