Mike Tomlin 'angry,' threatening jobs on Steelers' D

Jobs are on the line in Pittsburgh after the Steelers' defense experienced a day of futility unlike any in franchise history.
The New England Patriots' 610 yards Sunday were the most ever allowed since the Steelers organization was founded in 1933. The 55 points were roughly one-fourth of the 223 points the Super Bowl-winning Steelers allowed during the 2008 season.
"You re-evaluate everything," Tomlin said Sunday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "You have to after a performance like that and we will. ... Those people who are lacking effort won't be playing. It's just that simple. I am angry, disappointed."
Tomlin didn't name names. In previous weeks, he had benched defensive end Ziggy Hood and first-round outside linebacker Jarvis Jones.
"It is time to get rid of some of these dudes," NFL Media's Deion Sanders said after the game. "It is over."
That might well be true, but Tomlin's hands are tied on further changes because the Steelers' roster lacks the depth that sustained defenses ranked in the top-five for six consecutive seasons from 2007 to 2012.
For the first time since 1989, Dick LeBeau's troops have allowed 34-plus points in three different games.
"He's taking it very hard," safety Troy Polamalu said of LeBeau, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "He's very prideful. That's why he's the best ever."
LeBeau turned 76 years old in September. His defense has four starters over 32, and inexperienced, overmatched players are seeing too many snaps in the secondary.
It's fair to wonder if Tomlin might be saving his most pivotal changes for the offseason.
