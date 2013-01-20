Mike Tolbert: Mike Shula hire positive for Cam Newton

That's not about to happen with Mike Shula being promoted to offensive coordinator of the Panthers. Newton's position coach over the past two years will run an attack similar to that of the departed Rob Chudzinski.
"I like it. I like it a lot, actually," Tolbert told The Charlotte Observer. "I think it's good for us as an offense. Shula is a good coach. He's done it before. And it's big for Cam not having to start new, start over. It's a good transition for Cam."
Shula -- the son of legendary head coach Don Shula -- is no newbie. With 20 years of coaching experience under his belt, he represents a stable, if unsexy, option for Carolina. Most teams looking for coordinator help also want new ideas, but Shula's promotion means consistency for Newton and the entire offense.
Newton received criticism for his slow start to the season, but his strong finish flew under the radar.
Newton threw for more yards over his first two seasons than any other passer in NFL history and broke a franchise record with 176 consecutive passes without an interception in 2012. There was much to like about Newton's play down the stretch, and scheme consistency is a wise move in Carolina.