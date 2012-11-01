Mike Tice compares Chicago Bears with NBA team

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mike Tice selected and interesting team with which to compare his 2012 offense.
"We're like the (NBA Minnesota) Timberwolves when I was there (with the Minnesota Vikings) and Kevin Garnett was playing," Tice said, according to CSN Chicago's John "Moon" Mullin. "All their offensive plays went through Kevin Garnett. In our passing game, we're going to obviously go through Brandon (Marshall), so he's going to be the first read or an early read a lot of the times."
Chicago collectively cringes.
Tice, who ran the gambit of coaching positions with the Minnesota Vikings for 10 seasons, unfortunately selected a franchise wallowing in despair to compare with the Bears -- in 12 seasons in Minnesota, Garnett's Timberwolves routinely underachieved in the playoffs.
Comparisons aside, Tice's point that the Bears rely too much on Marshall is valid. As Mullin points out, Forte's touches have dropped from last season and the losses of Alshon Jeffery and Johnny Knox have hindered Jay Culter's ability to spread the ball around.
Jeffery could be returning soon and Michael Bush shaving some of Forte's workload should keep the starting running back fresh for the stretch run.
The one caveat: Can the offensive line keep Cutler upright?