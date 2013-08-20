Mike Thomas signs with Arizona Cardinals

Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
Mike Thomas is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, a source who had spoken with the wide receiver said Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Thomas was released by the Detroit Lions, less than a year after the Lions had traded a 2014 fifth-round draft pick for him. In Detroit, Thomas caught just five passes in nine games last year after being acquired in a midseason trade.