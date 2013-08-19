Mike Thomas cut by Detroit Lions after short tenure

The Detroit Lions' acquisition of wide receiver Mike Thomas did not work out well for the team or Thomas.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Thomas was released, less than a year after the team traded a 2014 fifth-round draft pick for him. The team later announced the transaction.
Thomas caught just five passes in nine games last season after being acquired in a midseason trade, and then failed to move up the depth chart this offseason. Patrick Edwards and Matt Willis were among the receivers ahead of Thomas.
The former Jaguar caught 158 passes in his first three seasons out of the slot in Jacksonville, but it's not a good sign for his career that two receiver-needy teams have given up on him in short order. Rapoport notes that Thomas still received $1 million guaranteed from the Lions this year, which just highlights what a rough trade this turned out to be for general manager Martin Mayhew.