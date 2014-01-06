Mike Sherman fired by Miami Dolphins

Coach Joe Philbin announced Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Sherman has been relieved of his duties after two seasons on the job. Philbin's involvement in the announcement is a very strong indication that the head coach isn't going anywhere.
Sherman, the former Green Bay Packers coach, was one of Philbin's mentors in the coaching business. This must not have been an easy move for Philbin to make, but it is not a surprise. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that quarterback Ryan Tannehill had lost confidence in Sherman, who also was his coach in college at Texas A&M. Miami's offense fell apart in the last two weeks of the 2013 season, scoring just seven points.
This should be a positive step in Tannehill's development. He's shown every attribute you could look for in a young quarterback, but the mental side of the game still needs work. The Dolphins' offense lacked big plays all season, finishing 26th in scoring. They missed having tight end Dustin Keller and wide receiver Brandon Gibson, but Miami never could get into an offensive rhythm. The offensive line and running game struggled throughout Sherman's tenure.
Rapoport mentions that Packers quarterback coach Ben McAdoo is an option. His contract is up and he's a respected teacher that has worked with Philbin before.