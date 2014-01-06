Mike Sherman fired by Miami Dolphins

Sherman, the former Green Bay Packers coach, was one of Philbin's mentors in the coaching business. This must not have been an easy move for Philbin to make, but it is not a surprise. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that quarterback Ryan Tannehill had lost confidence in Sherman, who also was his coach in college at Texas A&M. Miami's offense fell apart in the last two weeks of the 2013 season, scoring just seven points.