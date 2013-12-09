Mike Shanahan won't discuss his Redskins future

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan presided over an on-field disaster Sunday in Washington's 45-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
After the game -- amid rumors he wants out of Washington to pursue the Houston Texans job -- Shanahan refused to address a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano suggesting he was prepared to quit the team late last season because of his troubled relationship with Redskins owner Dan Snyder.
"It's not the right time or place to talk about my relationship with Dan Snyder," Shanahan told reporters, per The Washington Post. "It's not the right time and place to talk about something that happened a year ago. I'll get a chance to talk to Dan at the end of the season. And I'll give some viewpoints from me, I'm sure he'll give me his thoughts on what direction we'll go, and so we'll communicate that at the proper time."
Asked more than once to comment on the ESPN story, Shanahan refused to deny anything, saying "there's only one focus I have now ... There's one thing that I'll talk about, and that'll be the Atlanta Falcons."
Surging toward an NFC East crown one year ago, Washington is 3-10 behind last season's wunderkind -- and this year's enigma -- Robert Griffin III. After the second-year pro was pulled against the Chiefs in favor of backup Kirk Cousins, Shanahan refused to reveal his starter for Week 15.
"We'll talk about all that later," the coach said. "I would say that about anybody, any position. We'll talk about that -- (after) we look at injuries, look at where we're at, what direction we're going."
The end could come at any moment.