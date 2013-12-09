Mike Shanahan won't discuss his Redskins future

"It's not the right time or place to talk about my relationship with Dan Snyder," Shanahan told reporters, per The Washington Post. "It's not the right time and place to talk about something that happened a year ago. I'll get a chance to talk to Dan at the end of the season. And I'll give some viewpoints from me, I'm sure he'll give me his thoughts on what direction we'll go, and so we'll communicate that at the proper time."