Around the League

Presented By

Mike Shanahan: RG3 won't be rushed by Redskins

Published: Mar 18, 2013 at 01:00 PM

It's been 10 weeks since Robert Griffin III went down in a heap on the beat-up turf at FedEx Field.

Dr. James Andrews continues to paint a positive picture on Griffin's recovery from reconstructive knee surgery, but Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting that he remains in wait-and-see mode on the quarterback's recovery.

"He is ahead, but it is a process that takes time," Shanahan told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones in his first extensive comments about Griffin's recovery process. "Any time you're dealing with a knee, or dealing with ligaments, you can get the muscles around it, but it does take some time.

"Robert will do it the right way and we'll find out in July exactly where he's at. You're hoping he's ready, but you can't plan for him to be ready."

Shanahan shot down the notion that the read-option attack puts Griffin in danger, countering that the scheme actually helps protect a quarterback when used effectively. He stressed that Griffin won't be on the field until he's all the way back physically.

"Kirk Cousins will work at the quarterback position. He'll have all the reps in the offseason," he said. "Robert will have a lot of reps, but it will be mental. You'll know when he's 100 percent. What he can do on the football field, what he can do through practices, and he will not come back until he's 100 percent."

Shanahan was heavily criticized for allowing a hobbled Griffin to remain in the game in the Redskins' playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The coach won't take any chances this time around.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW