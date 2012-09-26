Mike Shanahan: RG3 must get rid of ball to avoid hits

Griffin ran the ball 12 times and was hit by Cincinnati's defense another 13. Shanahan acknowledged that running a grab bag of fakes, keepers and bootlegs set up Griffin for abuse. We saw RG3 leveled on a play that involved deception, pitching the ball to one of his backs just before a Bengals behemoth drilled him to the turf. Washington's line is obviously adjusting to the new offense, but Griffin's daring style of play is a contributor.