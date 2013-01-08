Mike Shanahan: RG3 hurt knee on sack before collapse

It's generally believed Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III partially tore the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee as he tried to collect an errant snap during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-14 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Replays showed Griffin's knee giving out as he planted his leg. It wasn't pretty.
But was that really the play on which Griffin was hurt? Andrea Kremer, NFL Network's health and safety chief correspondent, said Tuesday on "NFL Total Access" that Redskins coach Mike Shanahan has a different theory. Shanahan told Kremer that upon studying game film, it appeared Griffin hurt his knee on the previous play, when Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin sacked the rookie quarterback.
Shanahan said the play gave him a sickening feeling, but the Redskins had no way of knowing the injury occurred and there was no stoppage in play that allowed the team to examine Griffin.
Shanahan reiterated to Kremer that he leans on team doctors in making health determinations on his players. Shanahan added: "You'd have to be a complete idiot to think that I would overrule our doctors. ... That's ludicrous. If someone were to do that, they should be fired."
NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday that Griffin is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday morning to repair the LCL. It will be determined at that time if additional surgery is necessary on Griffin's anterior cruciate ligament.