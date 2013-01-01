Mike Shanahan could receive new Redskins contract

Quarterbacks make the sun rise in the National Football League -- at least over our nation's capital.
The Washington Post reported Monday that the playoff-bound Redskins are "seriously considering" a contract extension for coach Mike Shanahan this offseason, according to multiple people with knowledge of the team's planning.
Shanahan, who's 21-27 in three seasons with the Redskins, has gone from hot seat to throne in Washington during Robert Griffin III's rookie campaign.
In 2010, Shanahan signed a five-year contract that expires after the 2014 season. One source with knowledge of the matter told The Post the Redskins are deciding whether to negotiate an extension this offseason or next, when Shanahan, 60, would be entering the final year of his current deal.
That source, speaking anonymously, believes the Redskins likely will push the matter this winter, but "not until after the season."
Shanahan and his son, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, have shown considerable creativity and flexibility altering their offensive approach to fit RG3's gifts. The Redskins shifted midstream to a pistol attack that stymied defenses and triggered seven consecutive wins en route to a 10-6 record and the team's first NFC East title since 1999.
The turnaround has captured the imagination of Washington's fans and forced the league to think differently about the quarterback position. The Redskins don't want to see this feeling slip away.