 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Mike Reinfeldt fired by Titans for missing on Peyton?

Published: Jan 01, 2013 at 05:08 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

On a Monday filled with high-profile firings, Tennessee Titans executive Mike Reinfeldt's departure struck an odd note.

Reinfeldt, one season removed from his five-year run as general manager, spent 2012 as the Titans' senior executive vice president and COO, mainly dealing with the financial side of the operation.

With new GM Ruston Webster and coach Mike Munchak secure in their jobs -- for now -- why was Reinfeldt sent packing by owner Bud Adams?

Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean believes it comes down to Peyton Manning and the Titans' botched attempt to sign the All-Pro quarterback during his offseason free-agency tour.

"In the days leading up to Adams going public with his interest in Manning, he repeatedly told Reinfeldt he wanted the Titans to get in the mix ... Reinfeldt was in communication with the 89-year-old Adams on a regular basis," Wyatt writes. "Adams felt like Reinfeldt didn't take him seriously enough. Adams wondered if Reinfeldt even spread the news to (Webster or Munchak). At the time, the Titans were focused on making it work with quarterbacks Jake Locker and Matt Hasselbeck."

A solid theory, because Adams can't enjoy watching the Denver Broncos morph into the AFC's top seed while the Titans flounder about in the AFC South.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.