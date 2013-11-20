Mike Pouncey viewed 'Fins game with Richie Incognito

Suspended Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito might never play for the team again, but he remains close with his offensive line teammates.
Center Mike Pouncey told reporters Wednesday he watched the team's 20-16 win over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday at his house with Incognito, according to the Miami Herald.
Pouncey was away from the team last week with what was described as an illness. NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported that Pouncey had gallbladder and kidney issues, although the lineman said Wednesday that his absence was partially due to food poisoning. Pouncey said he hopes to return to the lineup this week.
Independent investigator Ted Wells already has met with Pouncey, according to the lineman. Wells has been in Miami this week meeting with various members of the organization, including a long interview with general manager Jeff Ireland. Offensive tackle Tyson Claboalso told reporters that he has met with Wells.
Considering the strong support that Incognito received throughout the Dolphins' locker room since his suspension, it's not a surprise Pouncey is making his allegiance clear.