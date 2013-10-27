Mike Pouncey served with subpoena after Miami Dolphins' game

Massachusetts State Police served Dolphins center Mike Pouncey with a subpoena in front of the Miami locker room after Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, per Dolphins sources.
The subpoena is related to the Aaron Hernandez case, sources told Breer, but it doesn't necessarily mean Pouncey is being implicated in any wrongdoing.
"Organizationally, we do not have a comment," Dolphins spokesman Harvey Greene told SI.com. "And Mike Pouncey does not have a comment."
Hernandez is being held in a Bristol County jail without bail while the former New England Patriots tight end awaits trial on a charge of first-degree murder as well as multiple weapons violations. Hernandez is accused of killing Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old semipro football player from the Boston area. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.
Hernandez played football at the University of Florida with Mike Pouncey and his twin brother, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. Hernandez and the Pouncey brothers have been linked before.
Both Maurkice and Mike Pouncey's names were mentioned in a 2007 incident report, released by Gainesville (Fla.) police, about a double shooting in which investigators wanted to talk to Hernandez -- but Hernandez invoked his right to counsel.
In July, the brothers were photographed wearing hats at a Miami Beach nightclub that said "Free Hernandez." Maurkice Pouncey later issued an apology. Mike Pounceydeclined to comment.