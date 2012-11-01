Mike Pouncey: Ryan Tannehill is NFL's best rookie QB

Pouncey made his comments before the Dolphins beat up on the New York Jets to improve to 4-3, and before Tannehill suffered a hyperextended left knee and deep thigh bruise.
Tannehill's 75.8 passer rating ranks 27th in the NFL, two spots above Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts (74.6) and four spots above Brandon Weeden (70.8) of the Cleveland Browns. Passer rating on its own is a flawed barometer for judging a young quarterback, but Washington Redskins sensation Robert Griffin III sits seventh in the NFL with a 97.3 mark. Pouncey remains unswayed.
"I think he's better than RG3," Pouncey said of Tannehill. "Their games are different. RGIII can throw, but he can also run. Tannehill's a smart quarterback. I think he's going to be one of those elite guys like Tom Brady when it comes said and done. Just his composure. His leadership in the huddle right now is just phenomenal. ... I do see Tom, and the way he coordinates and runs his offense is the same as Tannehill does."
Breer: Fins up!
Pouncey might not love Rosenthal's take on the situation. Our esteemed editor ranked Tannehill fifth among rookie passers in Week 8, but that was based on missing most of the game with his leg injuries. Tannehill has impressed us all this season, just months after draft experts labeled him a project that wouldn't see the field this season.