Mike Pouncey: I don't need mental health evaluation

The NFL decided Mike Pouncey needed to be evaluated by a team of mental health professionals before playing football in 2014. That evaluation has yet to happen, and the Miami Dolphins center doesn't sound particularly interested in what comes next.
Following the Dolphins' first day of OTAs, Pouncey was asked by a reporter about the specifics of the evaluation, which comes in the wake of the team's bullying scandal.
"I have no clue, but I don't think I need that," Pouncey said, according to The Miami Herald. "I don't think I do."
Pouncey, along with former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and John Jerry, were cited for harrassment of teammates and other team employees last season in a report filed by independent investigator Ted Wells.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the Annual League Meeting in March that the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that medical evaluations were the "right first step."
"Depending on what the doctors prescribe for that, that could prevent them from being around football for some period of time," Goodell said, via The Palm Beach Post. "But that's a medical decision."
Pouncey was also asked Tuesday if he had any regrets about the events of last season. His reply: "No, not at all."
Well then. Pouncey is one of the best young centers in football, a fact that gave him far more rope than was afforded to Incognito and Jerry.
Still, the league is serious about the evaluation. If Pouncey truly wants to move on, it would behoove him to at least feign interest.
