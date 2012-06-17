Mike Pouncey hopes for big things with Dolphins

The Dolphins have changed blocking schemes this season, going from a power system under Tony Sparano to a zone-blocking system under first-year head coach Joe Philbin. The new blocking system may help the Dolphins' running game, which remained in the middle of the pack in Football Outsiders' "Adjusted Line Yards" last season despite Reggie Bush's 1,000-yard season. A healthy season from 2011 second-round pick Daniel Thomas would help, as the Dolphins went from 1st to 32nd in "Power" runs, those defined as short-yardage runs on third and fourth down that achieve a first down or touchdown.