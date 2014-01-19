Mike Pettine will have second interview with Browns

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted Sunday that while the Cleveland Browns have zeroed in on a handful of coordinators who coached in Sunday's games, their search might ultimately land on a candidate they've already interviewed.
Or a candidate they've already interviewed, and plan to speak with again.
Rapoport reported Sunday that Cleveland will bring back Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for a second meeting, according to a Browns source.
Pettine did an outstanding job with the Bills defense this season, guiding a unit that grew stronger as the year progressed to a franchise-record 57 sacks, second best in the NFL. Before taking the Buffalo job, Pettine spent years as Rex Ryan's right-hand man with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. Pettine also pops off the pages of Nicholas Dawidoff's recently published "Collision Low Crossers" as the son of a coach and a football lifer.
Cleveland's search has focused on a handful of offensive-minded candidates, with the team believed to be high on Adam Gase. Rapoport, however, noted Sunday that the Broncos play-caller might ultimately pull his name out of the race, a possibility that became more likely after Denver's victory in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
The Browns also plan to meet again with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, even if they're forced to wait until after the Super Bowl to do so.
We previewed Championship Sunday and sat down with Rams star Robert Quinn in the latest "Around The League Podcast."