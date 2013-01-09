Mike Pettine reportedly hired by Buffalo Bills

Marrone, who has an offensive background, said at his press conference that he wanted a defensive coordinator with extensive pro experience. Pettine knew that his head coaching stock could only truly rise if he ran his "own" defense rather than serve under Ryan. Pettine could also sell the Bills on familiarity within the division and a history of helping to slow down Tom Brady. (It's all relative. Compared to other teams, the Jets have certainly given Brady problems.)