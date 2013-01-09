Mike Pettine reportedly hired by Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone is not a man that likes to waste any time. Less than 48 hours after being introduced as the team's coach, Marrone already has his two coordinators in place.
Marrone will hire former New York Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for the same position in Buffalo, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. We passed along word Tuesday night that 33-year-old Nathaniel Hackett would be the team's new offensive coordinator. Jets coach Rex Ryan spoke about Pettine leaving the organization on Tuesday.
"We had the conversations, and Mike thinks it's best that he go to a different team as defensive coordinator, and I wish him all the best unless he goes to Buffalo," Ryan joked. Or half-joked. "I hope he doesn't take that job. I hope he goes somewhere else."
Marrone, who has an offensive background, said at his press conference that he wanted a defensive coordinator with extensive pro experience. Pettine knew that his head coaching stock could only truly rise if he ran his "own" defense rather than serve under Ryan. Pettine could also sell the Bills on familiarity within the division and a history of helping to slow down Tom Brady. (It's all relative. Compared to other teams, the Jets have certainly given Brady problems.)
Earlier in the week, Marrone referred to the Jets in a radio interview as that "other team downstate." Now he's stolen a coach from that other team downstate.