Mike Pettine: I talked to Johnny Manziel about photos

Mike Pettine told reporters on Monday that he'll name his starting quarterback by the third week of the preseason.
The Cleveland Browns coach also told scribes that he's spoken to his newest passer -- Johnny Manziel -- about the rookie's string of offseason adventures, many of which have popped up on social media since May's draft.
Pettine specifically pointed to a photo of Manziel rolling a $20 bill at a bathroom sink.
"I don't want to get into a (public) discussion of every picture that comes out, but I talked to him about it," Pettine told Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. "We anticipate this will quiet down once the season starts. As committed as Johnny is to football, this stuff should not be an issue once camp gets underway."
Pettine also noted that Manziel's midsummer "Money Phone" act might not have been current, saying: "I haven't verified it, but somebody told me that it wasn't recent."
Either way, Pettine reiterated that Manziel's off-the-field activities won't be a concern as long as he plugs into the job at hand when Browns rookies report Wednesday for a training camp that will pit JFF against veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting gig.
Hang on, friends. At long last, we're about to see some football.
