Mike Pettine: Browns turned down 'Hard Knocks'

If you're keeping score at home, go ahead and cross the Cleveland Browns off the list of Hard Knocks hopefuls.
Coach Mike Pettine told reporters over the weekend that his team was approached by HBO before drafting Johnny Manziel, but rejected an offer to star in the popular series..
"It was for the same reason we didn't feel super comfortable having a camera in the draft room," Pettine said, per Tom Reed of The Plain Dealer. "Let's get through the first time, let's get through the first year."
Pettine wasn't sure if HBO doubled down with a second request after Johnny Football was taken with the No. 22 overall pick. The first-year coach brings firsthand knowledge of the ups and downs of serving on Hard Knocks after HBO pointed its cameras at the Jets in 2010.
"There are positives and negatives to doing it," Pettine said. "It's not something I would say we'd never do, partly because the league can make us do it."
Under rules implemented by the NFL last year, teams can avoid the show if they fall under any of three exemptions: 1) A first-year head coach is in place; 2) A playoff berth in the past two seasons; 3) A Hard Knocks appearance in the past 10 years.
