Mike Patterson signs contract with New York Giants

Defensive tackle Mike Patterson is joining former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Cullen Jenkins in the Big Apple.
Patterson has signed with the New York Giants after a Tuesday visit, USA Today's Mike Garafolo reported. The team later announced the move.
Cut by the Eagles in February, Patterson was limited to five games in 2012 after undergoing surgery to remove an arteriovenous malformation in his brain last January.
Prior to the brain operation, Patterson started 99 games over seven seasons in Philadelphia. Though undersized for a nose tackle, Patterson was the key to the Eagles' run defense in his prime.
As long as his health checks out this summer, Patterson will join a deep defensive tackle rotation featuring Jenkins, Linval Joseph, Marvin Austin and Markus Kuhn.