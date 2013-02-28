Mike Patterson reportedly will meet with Detroit Lions

The Lions are tinkering with their defensive line after Kyle Vanden Bosch was released. End Cliff Avril and tackles Corey Williams and Sammie Lee Hill all are free agents. The Lions could keep a formidable rotation at tackle with Ndamukong Suh, Nick Fairley and Patterson -- assuming Fairley continues to progress. The entire defensive scheme starts with the line, so the Lions have to add free-agent talent (or draft it in a strong defensive tackle year) to keep the depth within the unit. Schwartz loves to consistently rotate bodies on the line during games.