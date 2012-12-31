Mike Nolan to interview for Philadelphia Eagles job

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told reporters Monday he had assembled a list of head-coaching candidates as potential replacements for recently deposed Andy Reid. Now we know one of the names on Lurie's list.
Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Monday the Eagles have asked permission to interview Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. The interview is scheduled for Friday.
Nolan is entering the final act of a successful first season with the Falcons in which Atlanta jumped from 18th to fifth in points allowed. Nolan also has the benefit -- or disadvantage, depending how you look at it -- of prior NFL head-coaching experience. He went 18-37 during his 2005 to 2008 run with the San Francisco 49ers.