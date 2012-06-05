Mike Neal to appeal PED ban again

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Neal remains determined to have his four-game suspension overturned by the NFL.
Neal said his positive test for performance-enhancing drugs was triggered by Adderall, a prescription drug often used to treat attention-deficit disorder. He has already appealed the ruling once to no avail. He said Tuesday he plans to appeal again.
"It was Adderall," Neal said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm not ashamed to say it. If I would have known, I wouldn't have had this problem. We're going through everything right now to get my prescription finalized with the NFL. … I've never took any steroids. I haven't done any HGH (human growth hormone). It was an Adderall situation and that's unfortunate."
Neal said he is training as if he'll be on the field with teammates in September.
"I'm getting ready for Week 1," he said. "I'm appealing my situation and I'm planning on playing in Week 1. So until further notice, that's where I'm standing at."
Neal is likely encouraged by the case of New York Giants running back Andre Brown, who recently has his own four-game ban overturned for Adderall use. Of course, Neal has already lost one appeal. That could be a sign that there are different factors at play.