Mike Munchak to interview for Detroit Lions coach job

Ken Whisenhunt remains the Detroit Lions' top choice to fill their coaching vacancy. However, the team isn't waiting for the San Diego Chargers' offensive coordinator to get bounced from the playoffs.
Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak interviewed with the Lions on Wednesday, the team's official website announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the team's plans, that Munchak would interview. ESPN had the first report.
Munchak was fired over the weekend, in part, because he refused to make changes to his coaching staff in Tennessee. Rapoport reported that Loggains was one of the coaches Titans' brass wanted Munchak to replace.
Rapoport also reported, at the time, that Loggains is seen as a smart, up-and-coming coordinator in many NFL circles.
Munchak's loyalty lost him one NFL job. Now it appears he will try to sell them as a package deal to Detroit. Munchak is also a finalist for the coaching job at Penn State University, per the report.
Loggains is also expected to interview for the New York Giants' vacant offensive coordinator job, per NFL Media's Albert Breer.