Mike Munchak reportedly will interview with Texans

The former Tennessee Titans coach will interview for the Houston Texans offensive line coaching gig Friday, according to the Houston Chronicles' John McClain.
Munchak was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1982. The offensive lineman played in Houston until 1993, immediately becoming an Oilers coach the following season. He left with the franchise when it moved to Tennessee. It was the only franchise Munchak new in 31 years in the NFL, until he was fired last week after he refused to overhaul his staff.
Adding Munchak to his staff as an offensive line coach would be a huge coup for Texans coach Bill O'Brien. Munchak is a Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman and one of the most respected line coaches in the NFL.