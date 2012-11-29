Mike Munchak 'not planning' more coaching changes

The Tennessee Titans haven't been very good on offense this season, but the deeper problems lie on defense.
The team is on track to give up a whopping (and rare) 500 points this season, but coach Mike Munchak says he's not about to make any more coaching changes after firing offensive coordinator Chris Palmer this week.
"I am not planning on it," Munchak said, via Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean. "I don't see any changes on the defensive side of the ball at all going forward. There won't be any more changes the rest of the year."
That message likely was directed at Jerry Gray, the embattled defensive coordinator who hasn't found a way to right the ship. The Titans rank 29th in the NFL in defense and seem to open the barn door every week as points rain down on the team.
Allowing 30.5 points per game has hijacked the offense weekly, but the Titans' issues are global. The owner is unhappy and mid-level staffing changes might not cut it this offseason -- and Munchak is aware of that.
"We are not happy with where we are," Munchak said. "We are all on notice. There is no one that is not on notice -- we all know that. When you are 4-7, every team around the league that has our record or worse is on notice, and that is in every sport. That is just a part of the sport."