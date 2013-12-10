Mike Munchak not concerned with Titans job security

On the heels of NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reporting that Mike Munchak is on the hot seat in Tennessee, the Titans coach told reporters Monday that his shaky job security isn't a distraction.
"We have three games to go. We have a lot of football to play, so that is not a concern right now," Munchak said, per The Tennessean. "Once we play our last game, we'll have an opportunity to speak on how we go forward as a football team like I did last year and the year before that. ... I'm assuming I'll have that same discussion when the season ends."
Silver was told that a "lot of dissatisfaction" has bubbled up inside team walls with Munchak's on-field product. The front office spent more than $100 million in free agency to build a mistake-free, run-first team, but Tennessee has fallen short of that vision.
Amid reports the team is ready to move on from star running back Chris Johnson and even quarterback Jake Locker, it's hard to imagine where Munchak fits in long-term, especially with new ownership digging in.
Munchak's resume is issue-laden; he's 4-12 inside the AFC South and 1-10 over his last 11 games against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee hasn't beaten any of those teams this season, and this coach is running out of time to make a statement about where his team is headed.
Wherever it's headed, we're beginning to doubt it's going there with Munchak at the wheel.