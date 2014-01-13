Mike Munchak interviewing with Cleveland Browns

With Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase still mired in Denver's postseason run, the Cleveland Browns mine elsewhere for their next head coach.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that the team Monday will interview Mike Munchak, according to a source informed of their search. FOXSports.com's Alex Marvez first reported that the Browns plan to sit down with the recently fired coach of the Tennessee Titans.
Add Munchak's name to a long list of candidates, ranging from Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, to Packers quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo, to Gase, who Rapoport was told the team still "would really like to talk to."
Munchak's experience at the position might be attractive to owner Jimmy Haslam, who has deep ties to the state of Tennessee. Either way, Cleveland's list of candidates suggests that the team is married to landing an offensive-minded leader, possibly one willing to work with Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.
The Brownsreportedly are displaying strong interest in drafting Johnny Football in May. After TheMMQB.com's Peter King wrote last month that "Cleveland really likes Johnny Manziel," CBSSports.com noted Saturday that team brass has not given up on landing Auburn's Gus Malzahn and pairing him with Manziel next season.
Now that would be juicy.