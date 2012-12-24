Mike Munchak hopes Titans owner will show patience

The writing appeared on the wall for Mike Munchak after Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams spoke out following an ugly 55-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Munchak knows he's in trouble. His only pitch is for patience, an angle that might not work when the boss is 89 years old.
"You can't lose perspective of the fact that sometimes it takes a little longer to build something than one season or a season-and-a-half," Munchak said Monday via the Tennessean. "We've had one offseason here since I have been head coach, so we haven't had a lot of time with the players. We have a short period of time to fix it, but I feel very confident that we will.
"But I feel good about how we are going to get there, and it will be up to Mr. Adams to see if he agrees with me."
Munchak put in years on Jeff Fisher's staff before replacing him in 2011. The Titans went 9-7 that season, but have plummeted to 5-10 in 2012. Even worse, the Titans have been outclassed by several teams. The loss to the Packers was only the latest example of the Titans failing to be competitive.
"I don't feel good about our record. I don't feel good where we're at, but I feel good about a lot of the pieces to the puzzle that we do have," Munchak said. "I think a lot of things can be fixed real quickly."
It's easy to empathize with Munchak, who has a roster with holes and a young quarterback in Jake Locker who hasn't progress as hoped. That's partly on Munchak, but Adams should know a new coach won't be some magic elixir.