Mike Munchak fired by Tennessee Titans

Published: Jan 04, 2014 at 07:02 AM
Kevin Patra

The positive signs for Mike Munchak's future with the Tennessee Titans turned out to be short lived.

The Titans fired Munchak on Saturday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a team source. ESPN first reported the firing and the team later confirmed the move.

Munchak compiled a 22-26 record in three seasons as head coach. He had been with the organization for 32 seasons -- since the Houston Oilers drafted the Hall of Fame offensive lineman in 1982.

As late as Friday evening, indications suggested Munchak might keep his job, assuming some adjustments were made with his assistant coaching staff.

According to Rapoport, Munchak could have kept his job if he were willing to make changes to his staff. Gregg Williams becoming defensive coordinator was one change and firing offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was another one that Titans brass insisted upon, Rapoport reported.

The Titans' decision-makers were specifically displeased with the direction of the offense, believing Loggains became too pass happy when the organization was built to deploy a power running game.

"The last week has been a difficult time trying to navigate through many issues to find the best resolution for this franchise moving forward," Titans general manager Ruston Webster said in a statement. "Tough choices were presented to all sides and the end result was to part ways and move forward without Mike. We will immediately begin a search for a new head coach."

The Titans stumbled to a 7-9 finish after starting the season 3-1. The offense was inconsistent, and the defense did not live up to its solid personnel. Losing quarterback Jake Locker to two separate injuries didn't help Munchak's cause. The Titans were 4-2 in games in which the third-year pro quarterback took the majority of snaps.

"My goal as head coach was to do things the right way with the right people and I felt confident that the results would follow," Munchak said in a statement. "Sometimes rebuilding a team and its culture takes time, but I truly believe we were on the verge of great things. Unfortunately my vision did not match that of the organization, so we will part ways."

Titans started 3-1 and were tied for first place in two of his three seasons (2011 and 2013), but they never finished with more than nine wins.

Munchak is the first head coach with the Oilers/Titans franchise to finish his tenure (including playoffs) with a losing record since Hugh Campbell, the head coach from 1984 to '85 (8-22).

According to Rapoport, Munchak was well-liked within the organization, but it wasn't enough to keep him employed in Tennessee.

