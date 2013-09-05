Mike Munchak entering Titans season on the hot seat?

Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams opened his wallet in March, earning a "free agency winners" nod from Around The League after signing veterans Andy Levitre, Delanie Walker, Sammie Lee Hill and George Wilson.
As the season opens, Adams wants Mike Munchak's coaching staff to ensure that he "didn't spend that money for nothing."
The longtime owner who once dictated a "playoffs or pink slips" ultimatum told the Tennessean that he's "very pleased" with the talent accrued by general manager Ruston Webster.
"I knew we couldn't do it any other way. We had to get some talent in there, and the way to do it was to pay them money," Adams said. "We paid through the nose, and now we have the better players playing for us and not for the other teams. They took the money, and they are ready to get the job done."
While Adams' optimism derives from his trust of Webster and the front office, it translates directly to pressure for Munchak to improve his 15-17 record through two seasons in Nashville.
"I hope he can get it done," Adams said.
That's not a public threat, but it certainly sounds like Munchak is once again on notice. Other than Rex Ryan of the Jets and perhaps Ron Rivera of the Panthers, no head coach's seat is hotter entering the season.
The Around The League Podcast's crew gave its assessment of Munchak's coaching ability in our AFC South preview.