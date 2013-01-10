Mike Mularkey dismissed as Jacksonville Jaguars coach

"I informed Mike today that he will not return as head coach of the Jaguars," Caldwell said in a statement released by the team. "I know Mike well and do not want anyone to misinterpret the rationale behind my decision. Mike is an excellent coach and I am sure he will succeed in his next stop in the NFL. However, I must do what I believe is best for the Jacksonville Jaguars and immediately explore every avenue possible to turn our football team around. For that to happen as seamlessly as we want, and as quickly as our fans deserve, I feel it is in everyone's best interests for an immediate and clean restart."