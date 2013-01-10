Around the League

Presented By

Mike Mularkey dismissed as Jacksonville Jaguars coach

Published: Jan 10, 2013 at 03:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Mularkey's first season as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars will be his last.

The team announced that newly hired general manager David Caldwell dismissed Mularkey on Thursday following a morning meeting with the first-year coach.

"I informed Mike today that he will not return as head coach of the Jaguars," Caldwell said in a statement released by the team. "I know Mike well and do not want anyone to misinterpret the rationale behind my decision. Mike is an excellent coach and I am sure he will succeed in his next stop in the NFL. However, I must do what I believe is best for the Jacksonville Jaguars and immediately explore every avenue possible to turn our football team around. For that to happen as seamlessly as we want, and as quickly as our fans deserve, I feel it is in everyone's best interests for an immediate and clean restart."

The move does not come as a surprise after Caldwell was hired Tuesday to assume control of the team's front office. Caldwell worked alongside Mularkey with the Atlanta Falcons, but the Jaguars under owner Shad Kahn are looking to turn the page after a disastrous 2-14 season.

"Mike Mularkey is leaving our organization with my utmost respect," Khan said in a statement. "Mike gave the Jaguars everything he had on and off the field, and his efforts as our head coach will always be appreciated. Mike will land on his feet soon. Until then, I wish nothing but the best for Mike and his family."

Citing two team sources, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Mularkey's assistants have not been fired, but are free to search for new opportunities. Caldwell told the group Thursday morning the new coach might choose to retain them, but the writing is on the wall. One assistant told a friend, "We are done."

The assumption here is that Caldwell is going to pursue his former college roommate and current San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, Greg Roman. With the 49ers set to embark on their NFC playoff run Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers, that reunion will need to wait, but Jacksonville didn't fire Mularkey without a plan.

Mularkey himself marched into a tough situation in Jacksonville a season ago. He was forced to coach players picked by the former general manager, Gene Smith. The mandate back then was to make the most out of second-year quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who largely failed under center and has likely worked himself out of a job in Jacksonville. The next coach will exist on the same page as the current front office, and all bets are off at quarterback.

Mularkey was one of the NFL's final head-coaching decisions left hanging in the balance. It's now clear the Jaguars have only begun their grand makeover.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW