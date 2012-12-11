Mike Mularkey back with Jaguars after hospital stay

Power Poll: Pats Peaking
Vito Stellino of The Florida Times-Union reported Tuesday that Mike Mularkey has returned to the team after being hospitalized Monday with an illness.
Mularkey was at the team facility Monday when he complained of feeling sick. The team's first-year coach underwent testing at nearby Baptist Medical Center and was released the same day. Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker took over in Mularkey's absence and said the coach "seemed to be doing pretty good."
We're glad to see he's back in the fold.