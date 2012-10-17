Mike Mularkey asking Blaine Gabbert to run more

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey is convinced Blaine Gabbert is making strides, but he's still a work in progress.
Mularkey told reporters Tuesday he'd like to see the quarterback use his athletic ability to extend plays on the ground.
"I'd like him to run it more if he sees some place there to run," Mularkey told The Florida Times-Union. "He has seen it hurt us, especially on third down. It's really hurt us. The quarterbacks getting out of the pocket. He still has a ways to go. We know that, but I like the direction we're going with him."
Gabbert has rushed for just 42 yards on 13 carries during the Jaguars' 1-4 start. It's interesting that we don't see Gabbert run more, because even Mularkey agrees the quarterback still is feeling the rush too soon.
Gabbert showed progress in August, but more recent game film hints his bad habits are bubbling up again. Some of the jittery feet in the pocket, safe throws and questionable decision making are sprinkled in with his improved overall play. Mularkey believes his quarterback is growing. Knowing when to take off on the ground is part of that journey.