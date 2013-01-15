Mike McCoy selected as San Diego Chargers' coach

San Diego in the process has pulled an innovative mind away from a bitter rival, making this a doubly attractive move for an organization that floated without direction under Turner in 2012. The Chargers for years have been tagged as a talent-rich team that just needed a push to get them over the hump. Much of that talent is gone. There are positional weaknesses on both sides of the ball, and McCoy won't inherit a sleeping giant here. If he can turn Rivers around, however, the Chargers might do some damage.