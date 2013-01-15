Mike McCoy selected as San Diego Chargers' coach

The Chargersannounced Tuesday they have selected Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy as their new head coach. The team will formally introduce McCoy as their coach during a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
McCoy -- who initially came in under Josh McDaniels and stuck around to work for John Fox -- was lauded for turning Tim Tebow into a playoff starter last season and orchestrated a Peyton Manning-led offense in 2012 that went 13-3 before falling to the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's stunning divisional playoff.
The Arizona Cardinals also pursued McCoy, but the presence of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers in San Diego likely was an attractive piece of bait in the decision-making process. Rivers isn't the quarterback of yesterday, but he's arguably the second-best starter in the AFC West (granted, not exactly a résumé builder).
San Diego in the process has pulled an innovative mind away from a bitter rival, making this a doubly attractive move for an organization that floated without direction under Turner in 2012. The Chargers for years have been tagged as a talent-rich team that just needed a push to get them over the hump. Much of that talent is gone. There are positional weaknesses on both sides of the ball, and McCoy won't inherit a sleeping giant here. If he can turn Rivers around, however, the Chargers might do some damage.