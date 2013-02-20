Mike McCoy: Chargers 'fortunate' to have Philip Rivers

The San Diego Chargers quarterback hasn't put up star production over the past two seasons. Plenty of NFL teams would line up if Rivers were ever dangled in a trade, but we haven't heard Rivers mentioned in the discussion of the league's best quarterbacks in some time.
This past season, Rivers had a passer rating of 88.6, throwing for 3,600 yards with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His biggest problem has been ball security. Rivers has 47 turnovers in the past two seasons, second only to the New York Jets' Mark Sanchez among NFL signal-callers.
At 31, is Rivers still capable of greatness? His last truly standout campaign came in 2010, the last of three straight seasons in which he posted a 100-plus passer rating.
"I think Philip's gonna do a great job with us," McCoy told "The Dave Logan Show" in Denver (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "We're very fortunate to have him here. A very talented player and a great guy to have as the face of your franchise."
McCoy has said the right things since taking the job last month, making his belief in Rivers clear. McCoy had good relationships with Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning in Denver. We'll find out if he'll be able to share that with his new high-profile quarterback.