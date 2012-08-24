Mike McCarthy won't make decision on Graham Harrell

The Green Bay Packers had a very encouraging performance Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team's pass defense was dominant. Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted that Cedric Benson looked like the first "real" running back the team has seen in a while.
The performance of backup quarterback Graham Harrell remains the last item sticking in the craw of Packers fans, who believe this team is set up for a Super Bowl season. Packers coach Mike McCarthydefended Harrell after the game, but Friday wouldn't promise Harrell will be the team's backup in Week 1.
"We don't make roster decisions today," McCarthy said via the Green Bay Press Gazette. "There's still plenty of work to be done, we have three more practices. We have a game. Graham will play in that game, will have more opportunities. Graham Harrell improved from the first two weeks last night. He graded out higher than the first two weeks so he's making improvement."
Maybe we're reading too much into things, but that sure sounds like McCarthy is leaving the door open to possibly adding a veteran. Tarvaris Jackson and Colt McCoy are logical potential targets.
No matter what McCarthy does, we'll defer to his judgement. History has shown he deserves the benefit of the doubt in all matters regarding quarterbacks.