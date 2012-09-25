Around the League

Presented By

Mike McCarthy slow to adjust Packers' offense

Published: Sep 25, 2012 at 01:58 AM

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy admitted he was slow to adjust his offensive plan after the Seattle Seahawks dominated the first 30 minutes of "Monday Night Football."

"The offense didn't do our part in the first half," McCarthy told reporters, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I should have adjusted plans earlier. I'll take responsibility for that.

"The one regret I have is not going to that plan earlier. With that, I'll take responsibility. We were wearing that defense down."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked eight times in the first half of the 14-12 loss for a variety of reasons. The offensive line, particularly right tackle Bryan Bulaga, regularly was beat. Rodgers held the ball too long. Receivers failed to get separation. But the Packers dropped back to pass on 27 of 30 first-half snaps. The lack of balance or threat of the run allowed the Seahawks to pin their ears back and solely focus on the quarterback. The Packers rushed for 40 yards on four attempts in the first half, including a 16-yard scramble by Rodgers.

Running back Cedric Benson was put to work in the third quarter as he ran five times for 32 yards in the first seven snaps of the second half. He finished with 45 yards on 17 attempts after just having two carries in the first half. The Packers had 17 second-half rushing attempts and did not give up a sack after halftime.

Offensive balance has been an issue for the Packers since Ryan Grant had 1,200-yard rushing seasons in 2008 and '09. That's the reason Benson was signed in mid-August. The Packers are a pass-first team with the reigning NFL MVP at quarterback. The last two seasons, they won a Super Bowl and went 15-1, so it's hard to nitpick those results.

But the lack of a run game, or even the attempt to run, was painfully obvious in the first half Monday night.

(Big ups to the Packers' defense, though, for keeping the team in the game all night.)

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE