Mike McCarthy slow to adjust Packers' offense

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked eight times in the first half of the 14-12 loss for a variety of reasons. The offensive line, particularly right tackle Bryan Bulaga, regularly was beat. Rodgers held the ball too long. Receivers failed to get separation. But the Packers dropped back to pass on 27 of 30 first-half snaps. The lack of balance or threat of the run allowed the Seahawks to pin their ears back and solely focus on the quarterback. The Packers rushed for 40 yards on four attempts in the first half, including a 16-yard scramble by Rodgers.