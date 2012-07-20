Around the League

Mike McCarthy responds: Lions take after Jim Schwartz

Published: Jul 20, 2012 at 02:03 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy knows that Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz took a mild jab at his team's decision to go skeet shooting instead of practicing earlier this offseason.

McCarthy had a lot of great quotes in response to Jason Wilde of ESPNMilwaukee, but they can be summed up in one word: Championship.

"We have a lot of confidence in the way we run our program, and we're always trying to make it better. And I think skeet shooting is going to be the difference in us getting back to the Super Bowl. So there," McCarthy said.

Awesome. For those new to the story, let's back up for a minute. Earlier this offseason, Schwartz said that the Lions couldn't afford to waste any allotted practice days.

"We had no sporting clays today or no amusement parks or water parks," Schwartz said.

It was the type of light shot at the Packers that is starting to make the NFC North one of the best divisions in football. And we are happy McCarthy responded.

"I don't really worry about what other people do. I don't pay much attention to their clips. Like every team, you have media clips put on your desk every day, and I don't really pay (attention to) mine. I worry about who's playing for them and how they're playing and what we need to do to beat them," McCarthy said.

Translation: We're in your head. Keep our name out of your mouth.

"Their approach is really tailored to the way they go about their business, starting with their head coach," McCarthy said. "I don't know what the problem with skeet shooting is; I thought that was probably one of the best events we've ever had here."

Translation: The Lions are undisciplined, like their coach.

"Just the interaction with the policemen and the players was excellent. You were literally handed a gun, pulled the trigger and handed it back to the police officer. That part of it was in place for the safety," McCarthy said.

Translation: When we interact with cops, our players don't end up in handcuffs.

