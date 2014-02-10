Mike McCarthy, Packers to keep Dom Capers' 3-4 D

Dom Capers' defense has slipped to 25th and 32nd in two of the past three seasons after ranking second and fifth in his first two years with the Green Bay Packers.
Coach Mike McCarthy is seeking a turnaround, but it won't come in the form of an alignment switch from Capers' beloved 3-4 to a 4-3 system.
There was speculation in Green Bay that the switch might be convenient with assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Winston Moss taking on Kevin Greene's outside linebacker duties. There will be changes, but the scheme itself will not be one of them.
Injuries to key defenders, such as Clay Matthews, Nick Perry and Casey Hayward, limited Capers' packages and creativity in 2013. McCarthy suggested Monday that the Packers will throw a wider variety of personnel packages at opposing offenses next season.
"We were not as multiple maybe (last) year as we've been in prior years really because of the stress of injuries on that unit so we want to get back to some of the things that we did very well in the past and make sure we're carrying enough packages to utilize all of our players," McCarthy explained Monday, per ESPN.com.
Capers has run the 3-4 defense for more than two decades now. His best players are ideally suited for that scheme.
As long as McCarthy is in a championship window with Aaron Rodgers leading the offensive attack, it makes little sense to tear up the roots and start from scratch on defense.
