Mike McCarthy irked like 2008 Pats, says Shaun O'Hara

"It sounds very similar to the New England Patriots and the way they felt after we beat them in the Super Bowl in 2008, " O'Hara said. "They still felt like they were the better team, but they just had a bad day. And, you know what, that's understandable. I can certainly appreciate what (Green Bay is) feeling. You know, they thought that they were going to win that game, which they were certainly entitled to. They beat the Giants earlier on in the season and were arguably one of the best teams in the NFL all season, but that's why the game is played on Sundays and not during the week."