Mike McCarthy: Green Bay Packers will run better

"Clearly ahead of where we were last year," he said about the backfield potential.
Then he made his guarantee.
"We'll be better; I promise you. You can write that down," he said, per the Packers' official website.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who 11 months ago dismissed the need of running the ball, likes what he sees so far from the duo.
"Eddie is a bigger back, he can bring some power in the run game," Rodgers said. "Johnathan, he's a shifty guy, he's got some moves in the open field, he's a potentially three-down back. It gives us an interesting backfield look."
Alex Green led the Packers in rushing last season with 464 yards. Second on the list? You guessed it, Rodgers with 259 yards on 54 attempts.
While there has been nothing but positive vibes about what the rookie runners will bring to an already potent Packers offense, Franklin knows it's still only June.
"I've got a long way to go," he said Tuesday, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm confident. But ... we're in helmets and pajamas. I haven't done nothing yet, I haven't proven myself, I haven't paid my dues."