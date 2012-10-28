Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers grind out win

The Jaguars weren't supposed to be competitive, but the Packers were without three starters -- running back Cedric Benson and wide receivers Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson. Randall Cobb continued to excite with five catches for 28 yards and one touchdown. Fans would love to see more from Jermichael Finley with three playmakers out. Rodgers, who finished with 186 passing yards and two TDs, looked frustrated with the whole operation at times. The Packers needed a game-winning touchdown catch from the forgotten Donald Driver to close the door.