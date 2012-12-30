 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Mike McCarthy bailed out after challenge-flag error

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 11:12 AM

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy tried to pull a Jim Schwartz on Sunday, but circumstances bailed him out.

McCarthy got very, very lucky during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings when he threw an unfortunate challenge flag. Following a play where the officials ruled that wide receiver James Jones fumbled the ball on the goal line, McCarthy whipped out his flag in anger. We all know by now that's a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct because all turnovers automatically are reviewed.

McCarthy was penalized despite the best efforts of Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who picked up the flag and tried to hide it. But the penalty didn't matter much. The officials still reviewed the play and reversed the call to a touchdown for the Packers. The penalty yards were tacked on to the kickoff; no big deal.

A lot of Detroit Lions fans probably are wondering why the play was reviewed at all. On Thanksgiving, Schwartz threw a challenge flag in a similar circumstance, and officials announced the play could not be reviewed because the coach threw the flag. The difference in this case, as explained by referee Mike Carey: The replay official already had buzzed down to review the play before McCarthy threw his flag.

Got all that?

While the rules can be confusing and a little silly in these circumstances, the review got the play right. That matters most. It doesn't change the fact that McCarthy absolutely lost his composure and nearly made a huge mistake in a critical situation.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.