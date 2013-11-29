Around the League

Presented By

Mike McCarthy backs Green Bay Packers' scheme on D

Published: Nov 29, 2013 at 12:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy called Thursday's 40-10 loss to the Detroit Lions "embarrassing" in all aspects.

While Aaron Rodgers is viewed as a the eventual savior for a struggling offense, there is no one offering similar salvation for the defense.

The Packers' run defense has clearly crumbled. In the last six games, Green Bay has allowed 1,037 yards on the ground, including a season high 241 on Thanksgiving. At one point Thursday, the Packers were outgained 563 to 56 in net offense.

McCarthy defended defensive coordinator Dom Capers after the loss.

"Scheme is not a crutch," McCarthy said, per ESPNWisconsin.com. "When you're in run defense, you play with leverage. You've got to get off the damn block and tackle the ball carrier. You can cut it any way you want, and we're not doing that right now. We haven't done that in a month."

The Packers lack playmakers on defense. This team never has had a shutdown unit -- even during its Super Bowl runs -- but in 2013 it hasn't created turnovers at the same clip as in the past.

Recent performances have left players grasping at straws.

Battista: Winter coming fast

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

As we head into December, questions abound for the NFL's contenders. Judy Battista sets the scene for the stretch run. READ

"That's the thing. I don't have any answers for you," linebacker A.J. Hawk said. "I wish I did, wish I could point to something -- one thing, at least."

The problems are multiple: can't stop the run, can't stop the pass. The solutions are few: They don't have lockdown secondary players or run-stuffing thumpers in the middle.

"That's obviously very difficult to comprehend and come to the realization," outside linebacker Clay Matthews said. "But the only place we can go from here is up. At least we're hoping so."

Without Aaron Rodgers under center, praying is another option. The Packers need No. 12 to return soon and allow Green Bay to play in shootouts, because the defense doesn't look poised to shut down any team this season.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW